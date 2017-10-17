CAT 2017 admit card download date: IIM Lucknow postpones declaration; when is new date? Check here

CAT 2017 admit card download date: IIM Lucknow has postponed the date for downloading the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2017). (Website)

CAT 2017 admit card download date: IIM Lucknow has postponed the date for downloading the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2017). Candidates who have applied can download their admit cards from October 25 (1 pm onwards) at iimcat.ac.in. The institute announced that the admit cards will be available till November 26 for download. Earlier, the official date of release of the admit cards was October 18, however, now it has been postponed for a week. Candidates who are preparing for the examination must check the official website of CAT/ IIM L at iimcat.ac.in, iiml.ac.in for updates on regular basis. CAT is conducted every year by an IIM institute for admission to Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes.

The CAT 2017 exam is scheduled to held on November 26. After a long wait of 7 years, IIM Lucknow will finally be conducting the CAT exam, Common Admission Test 2016 was conducted by IIM Indore.

Here are the steps to download CAT 2017 admit card:

1. Visit the official website — iimcat.ac.in.

2. Now click on the CAT 2017 admit card link on the homepage.

3. You will be redirected to a new page.

4. Now enter your registration number and other details.

5 Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Also read| IRMASAT exam 2018: Notification out, apply online at irma.ac.in; check out last date to apply

Eligibility: Candidates who wish to apply for the exam this year must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute. They must have a minimum score of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in the last qualifying examination (45% for SC/ST/PWD candidates). Candidates who are waiting in line for the final results are also eligible to apply for the examination.

Exam Pattern: CAT is a computer based test. The paper will be divided into three sections namely, Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. The paper is expected to have 100 Objective type questions fow which all the candidates will be given 3 hours.

Once the candidates clear the entrance test, they will be shortlisted for a Personal Interview (PI), Group Discussion (GD) and Written Ability Test (WAT) after which they will be allotted seats (If selected).