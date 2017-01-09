CAT 2016 Results: More than 37,000 applicants skipped examination, say IIMs

Soon after the CAT 2016 results were announced, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) said that more than 37,400 aspirants skipped the exam this season. (Source: IE)

CAT 2016 Results: Soon after the CAT 2016 results were announced, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) said that more than 37,400 aspirants skipped the Common Admission Test (CAT) this season. Out of the 232,434 applications that were filed for the admission their flagship management courses, only 195,000 candidates sat for the exam, said IIMs while announcing the results.

As per IIM Bangalore that was organising authority for CAT 2016, male and engineer aspirants continued their better performance. The performance in CAT 2016 examination is an important component in the admission process to IIMs and other top B-Schools in India.

Commenting on the same, Rajendra K Bandi, Convener, CAT 2016 informed media that there are 20 candidates who have scored overall 100 percentile in CAT 2016, the results of which announced on Monday (9 January). They are all male and all engineers, he added further.

However, in the individual segments of the exam many non-engineers and female candidates have scored 100 percentile, he added further.

This year, the registrations for the Test to Indian Institutes of Management and other leading B-schools of the country have splurged up to a seven-year high, with 2,32,434 applications received for CAT 2016 as against 2,18,664 registrations for the test last year.

On 4 December 2016, 195,000 candidates took the test across 138 cities in the country. As per the reservation norms in the country, 15 per cent seats were reserved for SC candidates, 7.5 per cent for ST candidates and 27 per cent for NC-OBC candidates. 3 per cent seats were also reserved for Persons with Disabilities.

Each IIM shortlists candidates for the next round of selection process which may be independent of each other. However, the process includes Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) followed by Personal Interviews (PI). The performance in CAT 2016 examination is an important component in the admission process.