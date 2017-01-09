CAT 2016: Results likely to be out soon; Check iimcat.ac.in for details

The organising authority of CAT 2016 is all set to release the results anytime as it was earlier announced that they will be announced in the second week of January 2017. (Source: IE)

CAT 2016 Results: The orginising authority of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2016 is all set to release the results anytime as it was earlier announced that they will be announced in the second week of January 2017. As per the reservation norms in the country, IIMs reserve 15 per cent seats for SC candidates, 7.5 per cent seats for ST candidates and 27 per cent seats for NC-OBC candidates. 3 per cent seats are also reserved for Persons with Disabilities.

The admission for the two year PGDM programmes in IIMs go through a stringent selection process that includes scores in the CAT, by a Personal Interview (PI), Written Ability Test (WTA) and Group Discussions (GD). CAT is a premier management aptitude test conducted by the IIMs primarily to evaluate and shortlist candidates for the post graduate programme.

CAT results were published on January 8 last year and this year it is expected to be announced on or before January 10. The 2016 CAT examination for various management programmes were conducted in two sessions on December 4 in 138 cities of the country. The registration numbers this year were much higher with 2,32,434 candidates applying for the entrance test that was scheduled for IIMs and many other Management Institutes and school across the country. Last year 2, 04, 267 students competed for more than 1550 seats making it the most competitive exam in the country.

How to check CAT 2016 Results:

Go to the official website of CAT 2016 (iimcat.ac.in)

Click on the URL ‘CAT 2016 Result.’

Enter details like name, register number, etc.

Click on ‘Submit’ button, the next page will show you the result.