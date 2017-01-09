CAT 2016: Results announced; check iimcat.ac.in for scorecard

IIM Bangalore which is the organising authority of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2016 has finally announced the results on Monday. (Source: IE)

CAT 2016: IIM Bangalore which is the organising authority of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2016 has finally announced the results on Monday. The candidates who applied for the Test can check their results on the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in. Due to some technical glitches, a lot of students are finding it difficult to log on to the website and check their scores, we suggest them to wait for sometime and then try it.

Here is how to check your CAT 2016 Results:

i. Go to the official website of CAT 2016 (iimcat.ac.in)

ii. Click on the URL ‘CAT 2016 Result.’

iii. Enter details like name, register number, etc.

iv. Click on ‘Submit’ button, the next page will show you the result.

This year, the registrations for the Test to Indian Institutes of Management and other leading B-schools of the country have splurged up to a seven-year high, with 2,32,434 applications received for CAT 2016 as against 2,18,664 registrations for the test last year. CAT is a premier management aptitude test conducted by the IIMs primarily to evaluate and shortlist candidates for the post graduate programme.

You might also want to see this:

Interestingly, a half of the around 14,000 additional applications this year had come from women candidates. The 2016 CAT examination for various management programmes were conducted in two sessions on December 4 in 138 cities of the country.

As per the reservation norms in the country, IIMs reserve 15 per cent seats for SC candidates, 7.5 per cent seats for ST candidates and 27 per cent seats for NC-OBC candidates. 3 per cent seats are also reserved for Persons with Disabilities.

Each IIM shortlists candidates for the next round of selection process which may be independent of each other. However, the process includes Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) followed by Personal Interviews (PI). The performance in CAT 2016 examination is an important component in the admission process.

You might also want to see this:

CAT introduced the Normalisation process when the exams started happening in multiple batches. As the exams were conducted in two slots this time, to ensure that aspirants who took the exam in two different batches are compared fairly while calculating their percentiles, scores are then normalised to calculate what the CAT score card refers to as ‘scaled score’.

The exact process of normalisation is clear to only concerned authorities, but it should naturally factor in things like difficulty of questions, sequence (order) of questions, and might include locational fine tuning.