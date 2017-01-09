CAT 2016: Meet Avidipto Chakraborty, topper who scored perfect 100 percentile

In his first attempt itself, Avidipto Chakraborty cleared one of the most competitive examinations of the country that was conducted on December 4, 2016. (Source: Avidipto Chakraborty/ Facebook)

CAT 2016: Avidipto Chakraborty from Mumbai is the topper of the recently announced CAT 2016 result. In his first attempt itself, Chakraborty cleared one of the most competitive examinations of the country that was conducted on December 4, 2016. Commenting on his achievement, he attributed his success to the number of mock tests he has taken for the Common Admission Test preparation. “I completely relied on self-studies and did not take get enrolled in any coaching centres,” The Indian Express quoted Chakraborty, who is working with a private finance services company as an intern.

This BITS-Pilani student’s mantra for success was his focus on mock tests. “I took 86 mock tests for preparation and trusted almost 90 per cent on the analysis,” said he. Besides CAT, Avidipto has also appeared for GMAT and IIFT.

When asked about how he kept the balance between his studies and CAT preparation, the topper said, “Weekends were my saviour. I, therefore, attempted three mock test in those two days to gain confidence,”

Moving ahead, Chakraborty will now focus on doing MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad. “I always wanted to crack MBA and get admission in IIM-A. I wish to be an entrepreneur in the future.” In his final year, Chakraborty has already got an offer from his dream company — McKinsey & Company. “I may opt for the deferred admission policy and will join the Indian Institute of Management later. I wish to become a consultant,” he said further.

This year, the registrations for CAT to Indian Institutes of Management and other leading B-schools of the country splurged up to a seven-year high, with 2,32,434 applications received for CAT 2016 as against 2,18,664 registrations for the test last year. CAT is a premier management aptitude test conducted by the IIMs primarily to evaluate and shortlist candidates for the post graduate programme.