Calicut University results 2016-17: Regular, supplementary and improvement examinations results declared at universityofcalicut.info

Candidates who appeared for the above-mentioned examination during the 2016-17 session can check their results now. (Photo: IE)

Calicut University results 2016-17: The scores for regular, supplementary and improvement examinations 2016-17 have been released by the University of Calicut at universityofcalicut.info. Candidates who appeared for the above-mentioned examination during the 2016-17 session can check their results now by visiting the official website of the varsity now. Along with the results the varsity has also released the official notification about the online registration facility for CUCBCSS-UG semester III Supplementary / Improvement Examinations for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), BBA Supplementary/ Improvement candidates.

The official notification by the varsity reads- “It is notified for the information of all concerned that online registration facility for the III Semester (CUCBCSS-UG) Supplementary / Improvement Examinations, November 2017, for the BCom/BBA Supplementary/Improvement candidates registered through the School of Distance Education/Private Registration.” The last date to apply for the same is November 17, and the last date to apply for the same with fine is Rs 150 until November 21.

Calicut University results 2016-17- steps to check scores online-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Calicut University at universityofcalicut.info

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the examination results tab

Step 3: Enter the result page

Step 4: Enter the registration number and the captcha code in the space provided

Step 5: Click on submit and your results will be displayed on your computer screens

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for future use

These are the programmes whose results have been declared by the Calicut University-

5th semester part-time BTECH November 2016 examination (2009 scheme)

IV Semester MA Political Science (CUCSS) Examination 6/2017

III semester BCom (CUCBCSS-UG) Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination – Nov-2016

IV Semester MA Islamic Studies (CUCSS) Examination 6/2017

Final Year BDS Part II Regular/Supplementary (2008 admission onwards)Examination 4/2017

IV Semester MTech Computer-Aided Process Design(Chemical Engineering) Examination 6/2017

Vth semester BTech supplementary examination November 2016 (2009scheme)

BA Part I and II Second Year Supplementary Examination April 2016

IV Semester MTech Vlsi Design Examination 6/2017

Final Year BDS Part II Regular/Supplementary (2007 and earlier admissions) Examination 3/2017

Vth BTech semester regular examination November 2016( 2014 scheme)

Meanwhile, the varsity has also announced the online registration for BCom and BBA third semester Supplementary/Improvement Examination.

All the best students!!