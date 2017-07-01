CA New Syllabus: ICAI curriculum revised after 13 years

CA New Syllabus: The Institute will complete 68 years as on July 1, 2017 and has planned to introduce “major revisions” in its curriculum to mark this day.

CA New Syllabus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1, hours after the historical rollout of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) will launch the new Chartered Accountancy (CA) Course curriculum at the 68th Chartered Accountants Day Celebration event conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) after 13 years. The Institute will complete 68 years as on July 1, 2017 and has planned to introduce “major revisions” in its curriculum to mark this day. ICAI President Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey while talking about the change said, “The revised course intends to promote innovation and bring about out-of-the-box thinking in the curriculum and education system of chartered accountancy course.”

While the launch of the new course curriculum will be done by PM Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister along with Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia will also be present at the event. The news about the launch of the new curriculum was announced by ICAI on Twitter. They wrote, “New Curriculum of CA Course will be launched by Shri @narendramodi ji, at around 7 PM on 1st July, 2017 at IG Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.”

New Curriculum of CA Course will be launched by Shri @narendramodi ji, at around 7 PM on 1st July, 2017 at IG Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/WcZQTxlrri — ICAI (@theicai) July 1, 2017

ICAI President Vikamsey while explaining hat seven papers out of eight will be fixed subjects while one subject will include options said, “A student can choose from one out of six papers to specialise in.”

Further details awaited.