CA CPT admit card 2018: ICAI releases call letters at icaiexam.icai.org; here’s how to download

CA CPT admit card 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for CA Common Proficiency Test (CPT) 2018 on the official website – icaiexam.icai.org. The applicants who have applied for the exam that will be held from June first week onwards, can now log on to the official website to download their respective call letters. In a notification on the official website, ICAI has said that no physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Therefore, the candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website itself. The admit cards carry important details on venue, exam date and timing. The candidates are advised to keep it safe. ICAI will conduct CPT exam on Sunday, June 17, 2018. The exam will be conducted in two sessions across various centres in India. More details are as follows:

Name of the exam: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Name of the organisation: CA Common Proficiency Test (CPT) 2018

Exam date:

First Session (Morning Session) – 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Section – A Fundamentals of Accounting

Section – B Mercantile Laws

Second Session (Afternoon Session) – 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Section – C General Economics

Section – D Quantitative Aptitude

CA CPT admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1) Visit the official website: icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2) Click on Login/Register tab on the website

Step 3) Entre login ID (Registration Number) and password

Step 4) Click on the link in front of Admit Card

Step 5) The admit card will appear. Download and take a print out

Note:

• Candidates may also visit the FAQs on the subject hosted on the official website for more details

• For any further clarifications, write to/contact:

Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in

Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in

Intermediate(IPC) candidates: intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in

About CPT

• This Common Proficiency Test will be conducted as per provisions of Regulation 25 D (3) of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988

• CPT is an objective type multiple choice questions based examination.

• Candidates will be allowed to opt for Hindi medium Question Paper Booklet for answering the questions.

• Detailed information will be found given in the Information brochure hosted on the aforementioned website.