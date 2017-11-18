BSEB Class 10 blunder: Student gets 2 marks in Hindi, RTI shows he scored 79

Dhananjay Kumar (Source; ANI Image) Top News Narendra Modi government gives big home loan boost to housing in India; demand set to soar

How BJP rewarded Congress turncoats in Gujarat: A look into poll strategy of the saffron party Dhananjay Kumar, a class tenth student was declared failed mistakenly by Bihar School Examination Board, having scored just 02 out of 100 marks in Hindi. Worried over the results, he applied for scrutiny, but his marks were not corrected. He persisted and filed an RTI application through which he got a photocopy of his Hindi answer-sheet on November 1 which shows that he had scored 79 in the subject. The student was made to wait for two-weeks till he got his corrected marks sheet. As per the RTI filed by Dhananjay’s brother, he scored 84.2 percent i.e. 421 marks out of 500 but the board gave him 2 marks instead of 79 and was declared failed. Dhananjay’s brother also said that he has been running to authorities for past six months but no one is solving the issue. His brother was not able to study properly. Dhananjay said that he wanted to study in IIT but seeing the results he felt that his dream was shattered. He said that he even wanted to commit suicide but his family helped him.

Earlier on November 15, Dhananjay told TOI that he went to a TV channel which telecasted his struggling story. In the middle of the show, the channel got a call, asking it to send him to the BSEB office to collect the revised result. He expressed happiness that he passed even though it was nearly five months after his classmates got their results in June this year. Dhananjay scored 80 in Science, 96 in mathematics and 79 in Sanskrit and was sure of not losing a year as his school at Tilouthu in Rohtas as they had given him time to get his result corrected. Dhananjay said that his school principal and teachers were sure that he couldn’t fail. He also thanked them and his cousin Shambhu Kumar, who accompanied him to the BSEB headquarters in Patna.