Bihar Board 10th result 2017: Class 10 Board exam results likely to be out on June 22, not today; check biharboard.ac.in for updates

Bihar Board 10th result 2017: Although the board has yet not announced the date and time of declaration of Bihar Board 10th result 2017, but according to Indian Express, the result will be out by June 22, Thursday. (Representative Photo: IE)

BSEB 10th result 2017 date and time: The results for class 10 board exam is likely to be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) this week. Although the board has yet not announced the date and time of declaration of Bihar Board 10th result 2017, but according to Indian Express, the result will be out by June 22, Thursday. BSEB is already running weeks late over the announcement of Class 10 examination results and still there has been no official confirmation on declaration 10th Matric Result 2017 date on its website biharboard.ac.in. Students should keep checking the official website biharboard.ac.in to stay updated about the date and time of declaration.

The class 10 exams were conducted in the state from March 1 to 8, 2017. Students appeared for six subjects including three languages, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. Students also had the choice of appearing for a seventh optional subject. Delay in the announcement has already caused unnecessary anxiety to students and it has affected their academic careers and study schedule.

Students may follow the following steps to check BSEB 10th Board Result 2017 online once it is declared:

Step 1. Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in or bihar.indiaresults.com

Step 2. Click on the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2017

Step 3. Enter roll number

Step 4. The Bihar Class 10 matric result will appear

Step 5. Click on ‘Save’ to download the result

Step 6. Students can take a print out for further reference