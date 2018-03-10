BSEAP SSC hall tickets 2018: Admit cards released at bse.ap.gov.in; here’s how to download

BSEAP SSC hall tickets 2018: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the hall tickets for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2018 on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. (Website)

BSEAP SSC hall tickets 2018: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the hall tickets for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2018 on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. The exams are scheduled to start from March 15, 2018 and will continue till March 29, 2018. All those students who would be appearing for the same must download their respective tickets which are now available on the official website. Hall tickets have been released for regular, OSSC, vocational and private exams. Nearly 7 lakh students had appeared for the exam, last year.

DGE’s office conducts SSC/OSSC examinations twice in a year. This is the major examination with a registration of 6.52 lakh candidates for Annual (March -2015) examinations and 0.75 lakh candidates for Advanced Supplementary Examinations(May / June -2015). Details about the exam and the process to download the admit card is mentioned below:

Name of the examination: Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2018

Name of the organisation: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP)

Date of the examination: March 15 to March 29, 2018

Official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Admit card status: Available

Important information: All the academic course subjects/papers are common for both SSC academic course and OSSC course candidates

BSEAP SSC hall tickets 2018: How to download

Students who will appear for the BSEAP SSC exam can follow the steps mentioned below to download BSEAP SSC hall tickets 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website – bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Under the tab ‘Quick links’, click on the link that says, ‘SSC MARCH -2018 HALLTICKETS’

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Select the appropriate button to download Hall-Ticket for regular, OSSC, vocational and private examination.

Step 5: In the provided fields, select your district, school and enter your name and date of birth

Step 6: Click on ‘Download hall ticket’

Step 7: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

All the Best!