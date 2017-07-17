Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation looks at foreign inspiration to breathe new life into dilapidated municipal schools. (Representative Image/PTI)

In the midst of reports of rising student dropouts and its schools shutting down, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is intending to offer global education programs in 25 schools. As per the Indian Express report, according to officials from the state school education department, over 160 applications have been received from civic schools and other government-run schools across Maharashtra interested in offering international curriculum. At the moment the department is in the process of shortlisting 100 schools out of which majority are run by the BMC. According to the report, the BMC officials believe that the plan could provide a new life to the “dilapidated” municipal education system.

The education officer of BMC Mahesh Palkar while speaking to IE on the issue said,”A number of students are leaving BMC schools to join private English-medium schools. This scheme could attract such students back. Once implemented, this scheme will propel major changes in the education system. We have selected 25 schools that fit the criteria stipulated by the state school education department. I am visiting more schools to recommend them for this scheme.”

The state school department and the BMC’s education department are currently in the process of shortlisting schools. They are also working out a model based on which institutes will be selected for providing international circullum. Earlier, on July 7, a meeting was held on the same. Students might undergo different exams to help them cope with the international circullum.

As per the scheme, students would not be charged fees and will continue to receive free bags and books. Palkar said,”These schools will continue to get the benefits they have now. Nothing would change except for the standard of education, which would be elevated by this scheme.”

The Principal Secretary of Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department Nand Kumar while talking about setting up a different international board of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) said,”Currently, we are in the process of hiring a consultant, probably from the Cambridge board, who will set the curriculum and also design teacher training courses.”