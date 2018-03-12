BPUT results 2017-18: Score card of odd semesters exams of Biju Patnaik University of Technology to be declared anytime at bputexam.in, here’s how to check

BPUT results 2017-18: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha will release the results for odd semesters anytime now. (Website)

BPUT results 2017-18: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha will release the results for odd semesters anytime now. The results will be announced on the official website bputexam.in. As per the notification on the website, the results were scheduled to be released on Monday after 5 pm. The students can visit the official website, where the hyperlink for Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 1st Phase Result is currently available. However, the link is not operational as of now. Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website and check the result once it is declared by BPUT.

About BPUT examination

Name of the examination: BPUT Odd Semester Examination

Name of the organisation: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT)

Result status: To be declared today

Official website: bputexam.in

BPUT results 2017-18: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results for odd semester exams for BPUT 2017-18 once they are released on the website.

Step 1) Visit the official examination website of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha – bputexam.in

Step 2) On the webpage, login to the profile by entering User Name and Password

Step 3) You can also click on the link ‘Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 1st Phase Result’ under Results & Exam Schedule tab and enter details

Step 4) Check your result and download

Step 5) Take a printout for future reference

About BPU

Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) is the state technical university of Odisha. The university hosts more than 58,000 students through its 110 constituent and affiliated colleges. Biju Patnaik University of Technology campus is located at Chhend, Rourkela.