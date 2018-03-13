BPUT results 2017-18: Score card for odd semester exams declared at bputexam.in, details here

BPUT results 2017-18: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha has announced odd semester examination results on the official website bputexam.in. (Website)

BPUT results 2017-18: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha has announced odd semester examination results on the official website bputexam.in. The students who have appeared for the exam, can now visit the official website, where the hyperlink for Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 1st Phase Result is available and check the result.

About BPUT examination

Name of the examination: BPUT Odd Semester Examination

Name of the organisation: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT)

Result status: Declared

Official website: bputexam.in

BPUT results odd sem: How to check

Candidates can follow the qucick steps mentioned below to check the results for odd semester exams for BPUT 2017-18.

Step 1) Visit the official examination website of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha – bputexam.in

Step 2) Click on the link ‘Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 1st Phase Result’ on the home page

step 3) A new webpage will appear, enter details like Exam Session, Registration no., date of birth in the given field

Step 4) Click on ‘Vie result’

Step 5) The result will appear on the page. Check your result and download

Step 6) Take a printout for future reference

Note:

As per on information which is given on the website, the results declared are provisional. In case the student faces any typological error or discrepancy, the student must report it to respective college for the necessary intimation to the University.

According to Grading System of the University, following are the abbreviations used in the resuts:

• ‘M’ denotes MALPRACTICE (Grade Point 0)

• ‘S’ denotes ABSENT (Grade Point 0)

• F Grade in (Int=Internal, Ext=External, Pr=Practical)

About BPUT

Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) is the state technical university of Odisha. The university hosts more than 58,000 students through its 110 constituent and affiliated colleges. Biju Patnaik University of Technology campus is located at Chhend, Rourkela.