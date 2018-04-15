Board exam result 2018 dates: Check websites for CBSE, UP Board, ICSE/ISC, Bihar, all state boards

The candidates are advised to check their results online by entering their roll numbers. The results can also be availed via sms or phone. (PTI)

Board exam result 2018: Generally, Board exams are conducted in the months of February-March-April and the results are released in the months of April-May-June. With the board exam results nearing, candidates are waiting eagerly. The candidates are advised to check their results online by entering their roll numbers. The results can also be availed via sms or phone.

Here are the websites you can visit for results of all Board exams of 2018:

CBSE Results 2018

CBSE Results 2018 is likely to be declared soon in May. Last year, the board declared the results in the first week of June. The candidates can check the results by visiting the official website, cbse.nic.in and can also check through indiaresults.com, examresults.net, examresults.nic.in.

ICSE/ ISC Results 2018

The students will soon be able to see their ICSE results as the board may declare the results in the month of May. Last year, the result of ICSE examination was declared on May 29. The results will be available on the official website, cisce.org

Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Results 2018

The Uttar Pradesh Board is expected to release the results of class 10, 12 examinations by the end of this month. Last year, the class 10 result was announced on June 9. The results will be announced on the UP Board’s official website, www.upresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the candidates can check the results at http://www.upmsp.edu, examresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

Rajasthan Board Results 2018

The Rajasthan Board results of class 10th and 12th examinations are likely to be released in the month of May. Last year, the class 12 result was declared on May 15. Results can be checked on the official website of Rajasthan Board, rajeduboard.gov.in as well as through examresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

Bihar Board Results 2018

Bihar Board results 2018 can be checked on board’s official website biharboard .ac.in. Apart from it, you can see results at examresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

Bihar Board results 2018 dates have not yet been announced.

Assam Class 10, 12 Results 2018

For the results of class 10, class 12, the candidates can go to its official website, sebaonline.org. Apart from it, the candidates can check the results by visiting other websites, examresults.com, examresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

West Bengal Board Results 2018

The West Bengal board will release the results on the official website, wbbse.org. Candidates can check other websites like examresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com, wbresults.nic.in, banglarmukh.com, examresults.net/wb.

Last year, the class 10 result was announced on May 27, while the class 12 result was announced on May 30.

Tripura Board Results 2018

The Tripura board may announce the results in the month of June. The results will be available at tripuraresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the candidates can check the results through examresults.net, indiaresults.com, examresults.nic.in, tbse.in, tripura.nic.in.

Manipur Class 10, 12 results 2018

The candidates can check the results online by visiting its official website bsem.nic.in. Last year, the class 10 result was declared on June 3, and the class 12 result was declared on May 24.

Mizoram board Results 2018

The results will be available at mbse.edu.in. Candidates can also avail the results through exaresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. Last year, the class 10 result was declared on May 11.

Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Results

The Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 results may be declared in the last week of May or the first week of June. The candidates can check the results through the official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in. Apart from this, they can also check the results through, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, examresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Board Results 2018:

After the results are declared, the candidates can avail the results through the official website, dge1.tn.nic.in.

Punjab Board Results 2018

The Punjab Board results may be declared in the first or last week of May. Apart from the official website, pseb.ac.in, candidates can avail results through other websites like examresults.net, examresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in

Odisha Class 10, 12 Results

With the Odisha board likely to announce the results in the last week of May, candidates can visit its official website, bseodisha.ac.in, including other websites.

Madhya Pradesh Board Results

The Madhya Pradesh board is likely to announce the results in the next month. The candidates can check the results on the official website, mpbse.nic.in. including sites like examresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in, and other recognized websites.

Kerala Board Results 2018

When the results are going to be declared in the next month, the candidates can avail it through the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in. The candidates can also check the results through other websites.

Karnataka Board Results 2018

As the results expected to be declared next month, the candidates are suggested to check the results at kseeb.kar.nic.in. The candidates may also avail their results through private result sites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com, among others.

Jammu and Kashmir JKBOSE Class 10, 12 results 2018

The candidates can avail the results through the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in. The board is likely to announce the results in the first or third week of May.

Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2018

The candidates can get their results through the official website, hpbose.org.

Haryana Board Results 2018

The Haryana Board of School Education is most likely to declare the results of Classes 10 and 12 on May 20. The results will be available at bseh.org.in, including other websites, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in

Gujarat Class 10, 12 Results 2018

The candidates can avail the results from the official website, gseb.org

Chattisgarh Class 10, 12 Results 2018

The Chattisgarh Class 10, 12 results will be available online at cgbse.nic.in

Goa Class 10, 12 Results

The candidates can get the results through the official website, gbshse.gov.in

Meghalaya Board Results

The candidates can visit mbose.in to check their results online

Maharashtra Board Results 2018

The candidates can get the results through the official website, mahahsscboard.in.They can also avail their results via other result sites like examresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in, among others.