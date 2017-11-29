Board exam 2018: Surprise for students! From CBSE, CISCE to Gujarat Board, minimum marks to pass class 10th, 12th changed; full list here, number will make you smile

Board exam 2018: This information has come as both good news and a relief for the students. (Photo: PTI)

Board exam 2018: Its almost the end of the year and the board exam season is just around the corner. Students who are prepping for their class 10th and 12th board examination, need to know that this year in order to bring all the criteria followed by all school examination boards at par, the minimum marks needed are being decreased. This information has come as both good news and a relief for the students as now they can perform in the exams with a relaxed mindset. Recently, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had announced that it was decreasing its minimum passing marks as per other school boards. Here is a summarised list of all the major school examination board across India along with their minimum passing marks-

1. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

The biggest education board in the country, CBSE has kept 33 per cent as the minimum marks that is needed by a student to clear class 10th and 12th. A student who appears for his board examinations under CBSE needs to score at least 33 percent marks in internals and practical exams as well as 33 per cent marks in the theory examinations also.

2. Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

According to the recently released notification by CISCE, the minimum marks need for a student to pass his class 12 ISC exams has been brought down from 40 per cent to at least 35 per cent. On the other hand, the marks needed by a class 10th ICSE student has been brought down to 33 percent, from 35 per cent marks which were applicable previously.

3. Telangana Board

The minimum marks needed by students studying under the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) needs at least 35 per cent to pass both class 10 (SSC) and plus two exams in the state. For intermediate exams, the division in which the candidates are placed is decided on the basis of their passing all the papers in year one and two.

4. Gujarat Board (GSEB)

The minimum marks needed by students to pass class 10 and 12 exam under the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) needs atleast 33 per cent marks per subject. The passing marks was brought down from 35 per cent back in 2010.

5. Kerala Board

Students need to score at least 30 per cent marks in every subject in order to pass Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 exams. Students who secure the D+ grade (30 to 39 per cent) in the SSLC papers are eligible to appear for the Save-A-Year (SAY) exams. For Higher Secondary Examinations (class 12), 30 per cent in aggregate is needed by a student in continuous evaluation (CE), practical evaluation (PE) and terminal evaluation (TE) to clear the examinations.

6. Karnataka (KSEEB)

A students needs a minimum of 35 per cent in aggregate to pass the PUC exams. A minimum score of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks is needed. In the state of Karnataka, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducts SSLC examinations, where as the Department of Pre University Education conducts the PUC exams.

7. Tamil Nadu (TN Board)

In the state of Tamil Nadu, the class 10th and Intermediate examinations are conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). A students needs at least 35 per cent marks in aggregate to clear their SSLC examinations where as for class 12th, they need to score 70 out of 200. Students must score at least 40 out of 150 marks in theory exams and 30 out of 50 marks in practical exams.

8. West Bengal (WBCHSE)

In order to pass board examinations conducted by the West Bengal State Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE), students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent in all compulsory subjects. The mark division has been at 90 points each for the subjects since 2011. There are also 10 points awarded for internal evaluation.

9. Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE)

The minimum passing marks bar set by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is 33 per cent.

10. Odisha Board

In order to clear HSC examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha students need atleast 30 per cent marks. All students who score at least 33 per cent but less than 45 per cent will be considered to have passed in the third division. According to the Odisha Board, “A candidate who fails in the examination for not having secured the required pass marks in one or more subjects but who secures 250 marks or more in the aggregate will have the option to clear his deficiencies by appearing at the examination upto a maximum three consecutive examinations immediately following the one in which he has failed. Such candidates shall be declared to have passed compartmentally.”