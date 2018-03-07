Board exam 2018: Check out some offbeat but rewarding career options after 12th

Board exam 2018: With several options for students to choose from, gone are the times when the conventional careers were the only thing that schoolgoers could look forward to.

Board exam 2018: The exam season is here and so is the stress of selecting a career option. While there was a time when there were limited career options and graduate programmes to choose from, the case is starkly different today. With several options for students to choose from, gone are the times when the conventional careers were the only thing that schoolgoers could look forward to. The confusion and uncertainty over making the right choice aside, there is an increasing trend of youngsters opting for offbeat and unconventional career options after completing their school education. While the board examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian School Certificate (ISC) and other state board are currently underway, we bring you some offbeat and unconventional career options for students to choose from once they are done with their board examinations.

Radio Jockey

Radio Jockey is an interesting career option for all those who like to talk and have a passion for music. You need to know how to indulge other people in your conversation. This career option is exciting, promising and challenging all at the same time. Interestingly, this is the only career, where the person behind the show is recognised by their voice.

Fitness expert

People in India are increasingly taking steps towards better health for themselves. Over the last couple of years, more and more people have grown conscious of their health and want to stay fit. If you are one of them, them becoming a Fitness expert is befinetly the career for you. There are various exams that you can take you can take to become a certified fitness trainer and help other people take care of themselves.

Wedding Planners

Every person who is to get married wants their weeding to be a dream event, something that will be remembered by the people who attend it. To make that dream come true, wedding planners are hired, who take care of every thing from the ceremony, menu, decoration to all the minute details. If you have a knack of doing something creative like this, then becoming a wedding planner is the right career option for you. You can undergo training programme to understand this field and then you are good to go.

Game designer

Gaming is one of the largest segment of the entertainment industry and also a multi billion dollar one. People spend hours and hours playing their favourite video games, understanding the details and techniques used for it. If you have that kind of creativity, and you can design a game that could be love by many then game designing is th career for you.

Photography

While the media industry is growing not just in print but also online, there is a great demand for photographers. While this is a vast field, this job is exciting and also offers a lot to learn. This field can help a candidate get a huge pay package, sometimes even 6 figure incomes per month.

Hair and make-up artist

Hair and Make-up specialists are needed in most fields, especially for theaters, films, celebrities and television shows. While this is a creative field, it is also one that offers handsome pay packages.

Food critic

If you live for eating and not eat for living, then becoming a food critic is definitely what you are made for. Now a days people visit different eating joints just to enjoy the different kind of food that is offered by that place. People search for food critics reviews online just to make sure that they have the best experience. This is a new option, but surely an exciting one.

Travel Writer

If you have a flair for writing and a knack for traveling, then you should definitely try becoming a travel writer. You will be amazed but several magazines and online portal pay their employees to travel to different places, and then write their experience down for others to take a note of. Choose this career if it combines two of your passions- Travel and writing.

Tea Taster

If you have soft corner for tea, then this profession is for you. This profession lets you taste different samples of tea and then you are asked for a review.

Go ahead, try and convert your hobby into a profession.