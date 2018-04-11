BITSAT admit card 2018 to be released at bitsadmission.com; know when and how to download call letters

BITSAT admit card 2018: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani is going to release the admit cards for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2018 on the official website – bitsadmission.com.

BITSAT admit card 2018: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani is going to release the admit cards for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2018 on the official website – bitsadmission.com. The call letters will be released tomorrow, April 12, 2018. A call letter is an important document which is required by the students to sit for the exam. Once released, candidates would be able to download their admit card from the official website using their registration id and password.

BITSAT exam is a computer-based test (CBT) which the aspirants need to clear in order to secure admission at BITS campuses located at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. The students who will appear and clear BITSAT will offer admissions in Integrated First degree programmes including BE, Pharma and MSc programmes. BITSAT 2018 exam is scheduled to conducted from May 16 to May 31, 2018.

BITSAT admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1) Log on the official website bitsadmission.com

Step 2) Click on the relevant link that will direct you to the page which will allow you to download admit card

Step 3) Enter registration id and password in the provided field

Step 4) Click on submit

Step 5) Save and download the letter for the future purpose

BITSAT exam pattern 2018

• BITSAT is a three-hour long exam where the question paper

• The exam will have 150 questions

• The entire paper is divided into four sections-

> Part I: Physics carrying 40 questions

> Part II: Chemistry which will be 40 questions

> Part III: This will have wo sub-sections – English Proficiency which will have 15 questions and Logical Reasoning which will have 10 questions

> Part IV: Mathematics (Biology for students who apply for B.Pharm.) which will have 45 questions

• It contains multiple choice questions from subjects like Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency, Logical Reasoning as well as Mathematics/Biology(For B.Pharma Candidates)

BITSAT 2018 eligibility

For any of the First Degree programmes of BITS except B.Pharm(Hons.)

• Aspirants should have passed the class 12 examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English

For admission to B.Pharm(Hons.)

• Aspirants should have passed the class 12 examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and adequate proficiency in English.

• Candidates with PCM may also apply for the Pharmacy program.