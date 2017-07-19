BITS Pilani placement season: Japanese firms offer Rs 60 lakh package; average salary Rs 11.07 lakh

The highlight of the whole placement season was the package that was offered by Japanese firms to the students. (BITS Pilani website)

BITS Pilani placement season: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani recently conducted its final placement session for the 2017 batch. It has been revealed, that as much as 86 per cent of the 2017 batch has been placed by PITS Pilani. The highlight of the whole placement season was the package that was offered by Japanese firms to the students. According to a Business Today report, Japanese firms Daikin and Works Application offered one of the highest packages in the placements. While Daikin offered a package of Rs 60 lakh for manufacturing position in Belgium, another firm Works Application offered the position of a software developer in Tokyo.

Rs 60 lakh may be the highest offer that was made to the PITS Pilani students, the average salary that was offered was Rs 11.07 lakh. Daikin and Works Application offered an international role with the highest package, a California based cloud computing software company Nutanix offered the highest package for domestic roles with a whopping Rs 35 lakh offer. Other companies that offered high packages to the students include- Schlumberger (Rs 32 lakh), Arcesium (Rs 29.5 lakh), DE Shaw (Rs 28.5 lakh), Amazon (Rs 27 lakh) and Directi (Rs 26.8 lakh).

G Balasubramanian, the Chief placement officer-India & Dubai at BITS Pilani University while talking about the placement season of 2017 said, “Attractive slots in the dream week helped us garner a good market share of our key recruiters. Also, shifting our focus on core engineering and analytics in 2017 versus IT in the previous years proved critical in surpassing last year’s numbers.”