Bill to regulate private medical colleges in Kerala

A bill for regulating admission and fixing fees in private medical colleges in Kerala was introduced in the state assembly today. The bill, titled ‘The Kerala Medical Education (Regulation and Control of Admission to Private Medical Education Institutions), 2017’, seeks to provide reservation of seats to persons belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes in these institutions.It was moved by Health Minister K K Shailaja.

On objects and reasons, the bill said since the government had received reports of malpractices by various managements to tide over the admission procedures, it has decided to enact a legislation to regulate admission and fees in these institutions. A 11-member Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee, chaired by a retired judge of the supreme court, would be formed to determine fee and admission process. The bill provides that any person aggrieved by an order of the Committee could appeal before the high court within 30 days from the date of such orders.

The House, which was adjourned following disruption by Congress-led UDF Opposition over the issue of political violence between CPI-M and BJP-RSS activities, referred the bill to the subject committee without discussion. The bill when passed will replace the Kerala Medical Education (Regulation and Control of Admission to private medical Educational Institutions) Ordinance, promulgated in April, 2017.