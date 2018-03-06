Bihar TET result 2017: BSEB announces revised results of Teacher Eligibility Test at bsebonline.net, check how to download

Bihar TET 2017: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results for Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test, commonly known as Bihar TET, on its official website bsebonline.net. (Website)

Bihar TET 2017: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results for Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test, commonly known as Bihar TET, on its official website bsebonline.net. Candidates who had appeared for BTET can now check the revised results on the official website. Around 2.43 lakh aspirants appeared for the exam that took place on July 23, last year. The exam was conducted for paper I and paper II. Paper 1 is for aspiring teachers of classes 1 to 5, while paper 2 is conducted for classes 6 to 8. The results of BTET were earlier announced in September last year. But some candidates raised objections in both paper I and paper II. The revised results were subsequently declared today.

Bihar TET 2017: How to download result?

Applicants can follow the below-mentioned steps to download Bihar TET 2017 revised results:

Step 1: Go to the official website – bsebonline.net.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘CLICK HERE TO VIEW REVISED RESULT OF BETET-2017’

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your 10-digit roll number and date of birth, in the provided fields.

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The Bihar Board had set up an enquiry to examine the objections. Around 26 subject experts for the paper I and 40 experts for paper II were assigned to check the questions, reported IE. As per reports, after scrutiny, BSEB admitted that 9 questions were not printed properly and the answers to two questions were unclear. It was also learnt that the answers to three questions were different from the model answer by the board. While the paper had four other questions in which more than one answer was valid. Earlier, the board had issued the revised answer keys for the state TET on the website itself. Candidates who appeared for the exam that can check the answer by visiting the official website.