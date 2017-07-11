Bihar TET Admit Card 2017: Teacher Eligibility Test admit cards set to be released on official website bsebonline.net

Bihar TET Admit Card 2017 Download: The Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is scheduled to take place on July 23, 2017.

Bihar TET Admit Card 2017 Download: The Bihar School Examination Board is expected to soon release the state Teacher Eligibility Test admit cards on its official website at bsebonline.net. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards as soon as they have been released by the board and its link has been activated. The Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is scheduled to take place on July 23, 2017. It is important for the candidates to carry their admit cards to the examination centre as they will not be allowed to sit for the examination without it.

Candidates need to check the details mentioned on the admit card- Name, roll number, examination venue, examination venue address, examination date and time, photograph and signature. In case of any discrepancy, candidates are requested to contact the board.

Step to Download Bihar TET Admit Card 2017:

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to download their admit card-

Step 1: Visit the official website at bsebonline.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Bihar TET Admit Card 2017’

Step 3: As you enter the page, fill in the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the admit card and take a print out of the same for future

All the best!!