Bihar exam cheating shocker! Biology question paper goes viral on social media as soon as test started

Once again Bihar’s education department has come under the radar after the question paper of class 12th Biology exam went viral after the exam started. The question paper of two districts – Nawada and Supaul were leaked on social media. Nevada District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar confirmed the incident and said that the viral question paper was genuine. Kumar has also assured investigation into the issue. Following the incident former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter and blamed the inefficiency of CM Nitish Kumar’s government. “Breaking: Bihar Board’s Inter Biology Exam paper leaked, went viral among students. Nitish Kumar’s administration was totally aware of it but still decided to go ahead with exam rather than cancelling it. Nitish Ji, Stop playing with future of Bihari students,it’s not ur politics,” he said.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman Anand Kishore termed the incident just a mischief. “There is no chance of the paper being leaked. No one can do anything about it if someone shared something two and a half hours later. This is someone’s mischief,” he said, reported Zee News.

Bihar Board is conducting class 12 exams from February 6 till February 16. The papers will take place in two sittings— the first sitting will be held from 9.45 am to 1 pm and the second sitting will be held from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will be given a “cool off” time of 15 minutes before the exam to read the questions and the instructions provided. Answering of questions during this “cool off” time is forbidden. However, this is not the first time such incident has taken place. Back in 2017, Ganesh Kumar, the Bihar board topper was arrested for forgery of documents after the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) cancelled his result.

The arrest came close on the heels of the BSEB’s decision to cancel the topper’s result and lodge a police case against him after he failed to show any academic prowess in an interview by a TV news channel. “Class 12th topper Ganesh Kumar’s result has been cancelled with immediate effect. A case is also being registered against Ganesh Kumar and the school authorities,” BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said.