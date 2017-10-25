Bihar Board Exam date 2018: Class 12th exam schedule released at biharboard.ac.in; all your questions answered

Bihar Board Exam date 2018: Class 12th students need to note that the intermediate (plus 2) exams next year will be conducted in the month of February. (Photo: Bihar Board website)

Bihar Board Exam date 2018: The year is almost about to end, which means all the students who will be appearing for their board examination in 2018 are gearing up for the pre-board examinations. The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the class 12 intermediate board examination schedule for the upcoming board examination in 2018 on its official website at biharboard.ac.in. Class 12th students need to note that the intermediate (plus 2) exams next year will be conducted in the month of February. The examination are scheduled to begin February 6 and enf on February 16, 2018. The exam will take part in two sitting, while the first sitting will take place from 9.45 am to 1 pm, the second sitting will be held from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. According to Indian Express, the board has decided to give a 15 minutes ‘cool off’ period to the to the examinees which must be used for reading, analysing and planning how to answer the question paper. During this period, no student will be allowed to answer any questions.

Note: The practical examination for all plus two students from all streams will be conducted from January 11 to January 25, 2018. Candidates who are to appear for the papers can download the time table from the official website or check the dates below to know when to appear for the practicals.

Here is the BSEB class 12 intermediate exam schedule for all streams including science, arts, commerce and vocational streams-

Tuesday, February 6, 2018

First sitting

Biology (ISc)

Entrepreneurship (ICom)

Second sitting

Philosophy (IA)

RB Hindi (Voc)

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

First sitting

Language subjects (IA)

Second sitting

Computer science (IA, ISc, ICom)

Multi media and web technology (IA, ISc, ICom)

Foundation course (Voc)

Bihar Board class 12 full timetable.

Thursday, February 8, 2018

First sitting

Physics (ISc)

Yoga and physical education (IA)

Second sitting

History (IA)

English (Voc)

Friday, February 9, 2018

First sitting

NRB and MB (IA)

Second sitting

Accountancy (ICom)

Vocational trade 1 (Voc)

Saturday, February 10, 2018

First sitting

Chemistry (ISc)

Second sitting

Political science (IA)

Vocational trade 2 (Voc)

Bihar Board class 12th practical timetable.

Monday, February 12, 2018

First sitting

Agriculture (ISc)

Music (IA)

Second sitting

Business Studies (ICom)

Geography (IA)

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

First sitting

Language subjects (ISc, ICom)

Second sitting

Psychology (IA)

Vocational trade 3 (Voc)

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

First sitting

NRB and MB (ISc, ICom)

Second sitting

Sociology (IA)

Related subjects (Voc)

Thursday, February 15, 2018

First sitting

Mathematics (ISc, IA)

Second sitting

Economics (IA)

Friday, February 16, 2018

First sitting

Home science (IA)

Economics (ICom)

All the best, students!!