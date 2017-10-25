Bihar Board Exam date 2018: BSEB Class 10th exam schedule released at biharboard.ac.in; full timetable here

The examinations are set to take place towards the end of February 2018.

Bihar Board Exam date 2018: The class 10th or matric exam time table has been has been released by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) at biharboard.ac.in. The year is almost ending and all the matric students are gearing up for their half-yearly examinations. Class 10th students who are to appear for the matric examination can check and download their full schedule from the official website of the board now. The examinations are set to take place towards the end of February 2018. The examination will begin on February 21 and will end on February 28. Like the class 12th board examination, class 10th examination s will also take place in two shift, the first shift will take place from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, while the second shift will take place from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Students need to note that their practical examination will begin from January 22 and will end on January 24.

The board along with the class 10th examination schedule has also released the class 12th written exam and practical examination schedule. The examinations are scheduled to begin February 6 and enf on February 16, 2018. The exam will take part in two sitting, while the first sitting will take place from 9.45 am to 1 pm, the second sitting will be held from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. The practical examination for all plus two students from all streams will be conducted from January 11 to January 25, 2018. Candidates who are to appear for the papers can download the time table from the official website or check the dates below to know when to appear for the practicals.

Here is the BSEB class 10 matric exam schedule-

February 21: General English

February 22: Social Science

February 23: Science

February 24: Mathematics

Bihar Board class 10th exam timetable.

February 26: Language Paper 1

February 27: Language Paper 2

February 28: Optional Paper

Students are advised to reach the examination centre 30 minutes in advance.

This year a total of 15.47 lakh students had appeared for the examinations, out of which 8.21 lakh students failed. Out of the students who qualified the examination, a total of 13.91 per cent of the total students have passed with first division, 26.88 per cent with second division and 9.32 per cent with third division.

Study hard! All the best, students!!