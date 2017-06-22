Bihar Board 10th result 2017 officially declared: Prem Kumar of Lakhi Sarai government school tops with 93%; Check full Bihar Class 10 topper names

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced Bihar Class 10 result 2017 on Thursday afternoon at 1 pm. (Source: Screenshot)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced Bihar Class 10 result 2017 on Thursday afternoon at 1 pm on biharboard.ac.in and indiaresults.com. This year’s pass percentage was reported at 50.12 by the BSEB chairperson Anand Kishore during a press conference held immediately after the result was announced. This also meant that 49.88 percent students failed to clear the exam. This year a total of 17 lakh 23 thousand students had appeared for the Bihar Class 10 exam. Last year, Bihar Board Class 10 results were announced on May 29 and there was a sharp dip of 26 percent in the pass percentage ratio. Back then, a total 15.47 lakh students took the class 10 exams, of whom 8.21 lakh students failed, reported Indian Express.

Anand Kishore also announced that 13.91 per cent of the total students has passed with first division. Prem Kumar of Lakhi Sarai government school topped the Bihar Class 10 result with 93 per cent while Bhavya Kumari and Harshita Kumari from Simultala secured the second and the third position with 92.8 per cent (Total marks 464) and 92 per cent respectively. Prem Kumar has scored 465 marks. Apart from this, 26.88 per cent students passed with second division while 9.32 per cent cleared with third division.

Hit by the controversies after the Class 12 result was announced, the Bihar Board organised this year’s Class 10 result under high security from March 1 to March 8 across different centres in the state. The Board had also introduced four different sets of questions for both Matric and Intermediate board examinations this year.

The Bihar Board was also expected to introduce the digital marking system this year but it resisted to do so as it costs Rs 40 per copy. A report by The Indian Express quoted an official saying, “The system will be introduced next year. For this, we will increase the rate of exam form of Class 10 and 12.” The results can be accessed through SMS by sending BIHAR10 <space> ROLL NUMBER and ROLL CODE to 56263.