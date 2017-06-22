Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: Shocking over 8 lakh students fail; here’s what Bihar Board chief Anand Kishor has to say

Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: Bihar School Examination Board chief Anand Kishor. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: After much speculation and delay, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has finally declared the class 10th board examination results on June 22 on its official website at biharboard.ac.in, bihar.indiaresults.com. Out of the total number of students who appeared for the exams, 50.12% students succeeded in excelling while over 8 lakh students failed the board examination. Anand Kishor, the BSEB chairman announced the class 10th result where 13.91 per cent of the total students passed with first division. While addressing the media, he said, “This year, BSEB introduced physical verification of the Top 10 students, they were already notified about this.”

While talking about the controversy that hit this year’s class 12th Bihar board result, Kishore said, “12th exam results should be taken in the right spirit.” He further added that this is a step towards ensuring quality education and added that “We went through the board’s old records and found that Ganesh Kumar had appeared in the matriculation examination in 1990 from Giridih and in 1992 from Jhumri Tilaiya and secured the second division both times. He had mentioned his date of birth in the admit card on November 7, 1975.”

While Prem Kumar secured the first position with a total of 465 marks (93 per cent), Bhavya Kumari secured the second position with 92.8 per cent (464 marks) and Harshita Kumari came third with 92 per cent. This year a total of 17 lakh 23 thousand students had appeared for the Bihar Class 10 exam. Last year, Bihar Board Class 10 results were announced on May 29 and there was a sharp dip of 26 percent in the pass percentage ratio. Back then, a total 15.47 lakh students took the class 10 exams, of whom 8.21 lakh students failed, reported Indian Express.