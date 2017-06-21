Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: BSEB Matric declaration on June 22 at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board Result 2017 10th date and time: Students who appeared for the matric examination can check their results as soon as the result link has been activated by the board.

Bihar Board Result 2017 10th date and time: Bringing relief to the students who appeared for the matric board examination in the state, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is expected to finally announce the class 10th board examination results on June 22 at 11 AM on its official website at biharboard.ac.in and also at bihar.indiaresults.com, according to media reports. However, there is no official statement by the board on its official website nor there is any expected date released on its online result partner site IndiaResults.com. Students who appeared for the matric examination can check their results as soon as the result link has been activated by the board.

The Bihar class 10th board results have been delayed for over two weeks now. As quoted in an HT report, the BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, on Monday said that the board will declare the class 10th result on June 22. Several reports have been making rounds on the internet but the board officials have asked students not to believe any rumors until an official announcement has been made. The class 10 exams were conducted in the state from March 1 to 8, 2017. Students appeared for six subjects including three languages, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. Students also had the choice of appearing for a seventh optional subject. Delay in the announcement has already caused unnecessary anxiety to students and it has affected their academic careers and study schedule.

Bihar Board Result 2017 10th- Step to check BSEB matric result-

Students may follow the below mentioned steps to check their results-

Step 1. Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in or bihar.indiaresults.com

Step 2. Click on the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2017

Step 3. Enter roll number

Step 4. The Bihar Class 10 matric result will appear

Step 5. Click on ‘Save’ to download the result

Step 6. Students can take a print out for further reference

All the best to all the students!!