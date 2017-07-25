Big relief to 1.72 lakh Shiksha Mitra teachers in UP as Supreme court says they won’t be removed

The assistant teachers had to knock on the door of the Supreme Court after the Allahabad High Court had canceled their employment. (IE)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that the 1.72 lakh ‘Shiksha Mitra’ will not be removed, but the Apex Court noted that the Shiksha Mitra or assistant teachers will have to clear the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) in two attempts. The Apex Court has also made it clear that the TET is mandatory for becoming an assistant teacher. The teachers who will take the TET will also be given weightage for their experience as teachers and the academic records of these teachers will also be scrutinised. The assistant teachers had to knock on the door of the Supreme Court after the Allahabad High Court had canceled their employment, according to livehindustan.com.

The Assistant teachers were represented in the Apex Court by senior lawyer and Congress Leader Salman Khurshid, Amit Sibal, Nitesh Gusa, Jayant Bhushan and RS Suri. The legal team of the assistant teachers had told the Supreme Court that these teachers had been working for many years and that their situation was not improving. The lawyers demanded that their clients be given relief under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, as per the report.

These assistant teachers apart from clearing BTC and TIT are graduates. Some of these assistant teachers have been teaching for the many years. A lawyer representing these teachers has told the Supreme Court that his clients have been sidelined. The lawyer on behalf of his clients appealed to the court that these teachers be given proper appointments. The Supreme Court was also informed that Shiksha Mitra should be appointed as teachers because there is a shortage of teachers in Uttar Pradesh, as per the report.