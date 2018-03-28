Big catch! High-tech online exam cheating gang busted by UP STF – How they used to solve question papers?

According to the release, a number of laptops, bluetooth devices, pen drives, three cars and over Rs 51 lakh cash were recovered from their possession. (Reuters)

Four members of a gang were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) for remotely accessing computers of candidates during online competitive exams and solving their papers, an official release said today. The four accused, identified as Sonu Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Paramjeet Singh and Gaurav Naiyar, arrested from Timarpur, New Delhi allegedly used to charge hefty amount of money from candidates, the release said. The accused were allegedly helping candidates appearing for online exams including the SSC and others.

According to the release, a number of laptops, bluetooth devices, pen drives, three cars and over Rs 51 lakh cash were recovered from their possession. The gang used computer tools to remotely access computer of the candidates at examination centres and get the papers solved from other places through their laptops, the STF said. The matter is being investigated for further details, they added.