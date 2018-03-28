  3. Big catch! High-tech online exam cheating gang busted by UP STF – How they used to solve question papers?

Big catch! High-tech online exam cheating gang busted by UP STF – How they used to solve question papers?

Four members of a gang were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) for remotely accessing computers of candidates during online competitive exams and solving their papers, an official release said today.

By: | Lucknow | Published: March 28, 2018 9:20 PM
ssc paper leak, ssc paper leak gang arrested, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, online exam cheating gang, solved questions paper, New Delhi, SSC exam paper leak, online competitive exams According to the release, a number of laptops, bluetooth devices, pen drives, three cars and over Rs 51 lakh cash were recovered from their possession. (Reuters)

Four members of a gang were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) for remotely accessing computers of candidates during online competitive exams and solving their papers, an official release said today. The four accused, identified as Sonu Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Paramjeet Singh and Gaurav Naiyar, arrested from Timarpur, New Delhi allegedly used to charge hefty amount of money from candidates, the release said. The accused were allegedly helping candidates appearing for online exams including the SSC and others.

According to the release, a number of laptops, bluetooth devices, pen drives, three cars and over Rs 51 lakh cash were recovered from their possession. The gang used computer tools to remotely access computer of the candidates at examination centres and get the papers solved from other places through their laptops, the STF said. The matter is being investigated for further details, they added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top