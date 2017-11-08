Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year timetable 2018 announced, visit official website to know details, last date

Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year timetable 2018: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the Telangana Intermediate 1st year March 2018 time table on Tuesday.

Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year timetable 2018: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the Telangana Intermediate 1st year March 2018 time table on Tuesday. Students can visit the official website bie.telangana.gov.in to check the timetable. As per the notification, the intermediate public examination will begin from March 1, 2018, and will conclude on March 20th. Notably, around 10 lakh students will appear for the exam next year. According to the schedule, the practical exams will be held from February 2 to 22nd of the same month. Moreover, the theory exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while for practicals it will be from 10 am to 1 pm. Dates for the vocational courses are also the same. The last date to pay the fee for the exam is November 20. Meanwhile, the exam for the second the year students will commence from March 3. The English paper will be written by first and second-year students on March 5 and March 6 respectively. Examination for Part III subjects such as Mathematics, Botany, Civics, Psychology, History, Chemistry, Sociology, Geology, Commerce among many others will begin from March 7 onward.

TS Intermediate 1st Year March Time Table:

March 1 (Part 2): 2nd Language paper-I

March 5 (Part 1): English paper-I

March 9 (Part 3): Mathematics, Botany, Civics, psychology paper-I

March 12: Zoology, History Paper-I

March 14: Physics, Economics, Classical Language, fine arts, music paper-I Paper-I

March 16: Geology, home sciences, public administration, logic, Bridge, Course Maths paper-I

Here are the steps Telangana Intermediate 1st Year Intermediate Exam timetable:

Step 1: Visit the official website bie.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Search for inter exams time table.

Step 3: Look at the timetable and download it for future reference.