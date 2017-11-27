Beware students! UGC engineering colleges degrees suspended: Vinayaka Mission University Distance Education degree hit; here is relief

As per the directive of the Supreme Court, an examination will be conducted by the AICTE before January 15, 2018.

UGC engineering colleges degrees suspended: The University Grants Commission (UGC), taking action on the verdict that was issued by the Supreme Court earlier in the week, suspended engineering degrees of 4 technical institutions. Following the orders, UGC came out with the degree suspension order for 4 engineering colleges that included Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation, Tamil Nadu, Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE), Rajasthan, Allahabad Agricultural Institute (AAI) and JRN Rajasthan Vidyapeeth. After the issue of this notification by UGC, all degrees issued by the above-mentioned colleges now stand suspended. However, students who pursuing engineering programmes from these above-mentioned colleges need not worry. Here is how they can reinstate their degress and gain its validity-

As per the directive of the Supreme Court, an examination will be conducted by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) before January 15, 2018. All the candidates whose degress now stand suspended after the announcement of the apex court’s verdict will be required to appear in the examination can successfully qualify the same. In case a student fails clear the exam, his degree will automatically be cancelled.

Students need to keep in mind that they would only get 2 attempts to qualify the examination that will be conducted by the AICTE. Candidates who fail to clear the examination in the first attempt will be able to appear for the second without any problem, but if they fail to clear the exam in the second attempt also, then they will not be given any further attempt and their degress will stand suspended forever. AICTE is yet to release the notification about the examination that will be conducted before January 15, 2018. As per reports, once the application process for the exam is started, candidates will have to register themselves online in order to appear for the same. Sources suggest that the examination would be on the lines of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE.

UGC Secretary PK Thakur earlier in the week was quoted saying, “AICTE Regulations, do apply to deemed to be universities and the four varsities were not justified in introducing any new courses in Technical Education without the approval of AICTE.” He added, “Consequent to this..all the degrees in Engineering awarded by concerned deemed to be universities stand suspended.” UGC followed the apex court’s order to suspend the degrees after a prior decision to retrain universities from continuing any distance learning course from 2018-19 without prior approval.