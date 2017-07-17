BETET exam date 2017: Test to be held on July 23, here are the steps to download Admit Card.

BETET exam date 2017: Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) will be held on July 23, 2017. Admit cards for the exam can be downloaded from the official website www.bsebonline.net. As per the official notification, the admit cards will be available from July 17. The registration for the test was held in the month of April. The exams are to be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be from 10 am to 12.30 pm followed by the second session which will from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.The Paper 1 which will be conducted in the first session will be for teachers for class 1 to 5. The Paper 2, the second session will be conducted for teachers for class 6 to 8. Apart from the date and time of the exam, rest all details will remain same for the Teachers Eligibility Test as notified by the Board earlier. Apart from the eligibility criteria, candidates need to score certain marks to qualify for the Bihar TET. For male candidates from the general category, it is 90 marks whereas for Backward classes/ OBC/ Female/ Physically Handicapped candidates would be 83 marks. For Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe candidates the minimum marks to score are 75. For candidates who are appearing for both the papers need to obtain qualifying marks in both separately.

Steps to download BETET 2017 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at bsebonline.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Bihar TET Admit Card 2017’

Step 3: As you enter the page, fill in the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the admit card and take a print out of the same for future.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held just once a year instead of the current practice of conducting it twice. “When all major competitive exams are conducted once a year, why Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) or NET should be conducted twice? They are massive-scale exercises which require massive resources and in a way reduce the seriousness of candidates since the fear of wasting a year isn’t there,” a senior official told PTI.