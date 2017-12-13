BE/BTech admission: Engineering colleges lower bar, hire agents to fill vacant seats

After Maharashtra which has 1.55 lakh seats, Uttar Pradesh stands 4th largest in the country with 1.42 lakh BE/BTech seats. (Photo: PTI)

BE/BTech admission: In order to fill the vacant Bachelor of Engineering (BE)/ Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) seats, engineering colleges are now lowering the admission bar and hiring agent to lure students. This comes after data obtained from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) stated that over half- 51 per cent of the BE/BTech seats in the country are going vacant in the engineering colleges. According to an Indian Express report, Jainendr Yadav who is a ‘consultant’ on paper, every year from February to August taps his network of sub-agents who send out bulk SMSes and work telephone lines to lure engineering aspirants. Yadav earns his commission by placing aspirants in colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. He is paid a sum amount of Rs 60,000 by colleges for every he helps enrol.

Like Yadav, many other middlemen like him are created in the society due to the uneven growth over the last decade in the engineering colleges. It is because of this uneven growth in the education sector that result in seats going vacant and the degree getting steadily devalued. The data released by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) further state that out of the 15.5 lakh undergraduate seats across 3,291 engineering colleges in India, over half — 51 per cent — were vacant in 2016-17. 74 per cent of engineering states went unfilled last year n the state of Uttar Pradesh. After Haryana, UP is second on the list where engineering seats were left vacant.

After Maharashtra which has 1.55 lakh seats, Uttar Pradesh stands 4th largest in the country with 1.42 lakh BE/BTech seats. According to rules laid down by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in Lucknow, the affiliating university for all private engineering colleges in the state, every institute has to fill 85 per cent of its intake through the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination and AKTU counseling and the remaining 15 per cent through management quota.

The report further states that the colleges are permitted to admit students directly, through the management quota if the 85 per cent seats are not filled through counselling.