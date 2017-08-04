Beauty with brains: Meet Akanksha Choudhary, an international model from IIM Ahmedabad

Meet Akanksha Choudhary, a 20 year old beauty with the brains. (Photo: Facebook)

Who says beauty with brains is a rare combination, a few examples in the recent past have shown that girls today not only have the confidence to carry themselves well but they also have a focus on their careers. Meet Akanksha Choudhary, a 20-year-old who rightfully stands as an inspiring example for all others. Choudhary recently joined the Indian Institute of Managment (IIM) Ahmedabad, which is a premier institute for management in the country. She is also the winner of the Miss India Elite 2016 and is set to represent the country soon on an international platform. Akanksha Choudhary has a focus on her career but is also in touch with her extra curricular, interest and hobbies. Apart from getting admission in one of the top management institutes of the country, Choudhary also held the fifth rank among the students of her batch at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

Modeling was not always her first choice and an Indian Express report claims that all this happened by fluke. Akanksha Choudhary was quoted saying, “I took part in the event just out of interest. I did not expect to win, let alone work as a model after that. Being a model has groomed me to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle and understand that the beauty lies in the values we inculcate in our lives. The rigorous routine of maintaining a healthy body and taking part in modeling events has even pushed me to manage my time wisely.”

Akanksha Choudhary is the winner of the Miss India Elite 2016 and is set to represent the country soon on an international platform. (Photo: Facebook)

While talking about creating a balance between her career and education, Akanksha Choudhary said that she minimized her sleep and studied while on the move as her work involved a lot of traveling and working with celebrities including Salman Khan and Malaika Arora.

After her graduation from SRCC, Choudhary worked hard to crack CAT 2016. She said, “I aimed to study at IIM-A since I was in school. After bagging a seat at SRCC, I wasted no time and made sure to solve and practice questions on quantitative subjects. I joined coaching classes in my second year so that I could have a firm grasp of the basic concepts. Later, I participated in the test series at the coaching center and use the material provided for self-study.”

Akansha has worked with celebrities including Salman Khan and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Facebook)

Akanksha is set to represent India in the Miss Face of Beauty International beauty pageant, that will be held in New Delhi. When it comes to choosing between modeling and MBA, she still prefers a management career. She said, “I will never quit modeling because it keeps me fit but I also want to complete my educational goals. My dream is to become a niche consultant. So I want to learn how the entire corporate world works and climb the corporate ladder,” as quoted in the report.