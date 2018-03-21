Autonomy boost for 62 higher educational institutes: JNU, BHU, AMU on UGC list

In a major boost for universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) among others, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday granted full autonomy to 62 higher educational institutions.

In a major boost for universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) among others, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday granted full autonomy to 62 higher educational institutions. The development will give these educational institutes a different degree of freedom in academic and administrative decision-making. UGC has granted autonomy to 62 higher educational institutions, which includes five central and 21 state universities.

Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar said that the graded autonomy gives institutions the freedom to start new courses, new departments, research parks, and off-campus centres. It also allows the institute to appoint foreign faculty, admit foreign students, pay variable incentive packages to their teachers and enter into academic collaboration with top 500 universities of the world without seeking UGC’s permission, Javadekar added.

Eight colleges have also been granted autonomy, the HRD Minister said. The eight autonomous colleges will be free to set their own syllabus, hold examinations, carry out the evaluation as well as declare results. In this case, only the degree will be awarded by the respective university.

The minister took to Twitter and posted, “In line with the vision of PM @narendramodi towards liberalised regulatory regime, 62 Higher Education institutions, which maintained high standards, have been granted autonomy by the UGC today, (sic).” “Five Central Univs, 21 State Univs, 26 Pvt Univs and 10 other colleges have been granted autonomy under the Autonomous Colleges Regulation,” he added in another tweet.

In line with the vision of PM @narendramodi towards liberalised regulatory regime, 62 Higher Education institutions, which maintained high standards, have been granted autonomy by the UGC today. (1/2)#NewIndia#TransformingEducation#TransformingIndia — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 20, 2018

Five Central Univs, 21 State Univs, 26 Pvt Univs and 10 other colleges have been granted autonomy under the Autonomous Colleges Regulation. (2/2)#NewIndia#TransformingEducation#TransformingIndia — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 20, 2018

The approvals were given under UGC’s new regulation on ‘Categorization of Universities for Grant of Graded Autonomy’. The aim is to provide greater autonomy to institutions under three categories, based on their NAAC accreditation score. Besides, JNU, AMU and BHU, Hyderabad Central University (HCU), Jadavpur University, Panjab University, Homi Bhabha National Institute and Narsee Monjee Institute of Studies in Mumbai, Symbiosis International in Pune and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) are among the 60 autonomous institutions.

State universities which have been granted the autonomous status are Andhra University, National University of Law, Guru Nanak Dev University, Utkal University, Anna University, Panjab University, Kurukshetra University, Osmania University, University of Jammu, Algappa University, University of Mysore, and the University of Madras, among others.

The UGC also decided to issue a show-cause notice to three deemed to be universities for not meeting the required standards.