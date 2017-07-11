Ambedkar University second cut-off list announced, 5 pct drop from first one; seats in general category available. (Ambedkar University)

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) announced its second cut-off list for admissions to various undergraduate courses on the evening of July 10. Seats in the general category are still available in the popular courses. The percentage has dropped by nearly five percent as compared to the first admission list. For the students who have studied outside National Capital Region (NCR), the admission list has dropped between 1.75 pct to 3.25 pct. The first cut-off for B.A. (Hons.) Economics for the commerce students from Delhi was 93.75 per cent, which has, however, fallen to 90.5 per cent. The highest cut-off for BA (Hons) Psychology has been set at 98.75 pct for outstation students of general category students with commerce background. For the NCR students who want to apply for BA (Hons) Sociology, the cut-off is set at 98.50 pct. For BA Hons English, the cut-off stands at 94.75 pct.

The third cut-off by the University will be released on July 14 and the fourth list on July 18. The new session for the year 2017-18 will begin on August 1. The first list of the Ambedkar University was higher than the Delhi Univesity with the highest cut-off at 100 per cent for some courses.

As per Indian Express, in the first list released last week, over 1,700 applicants were provisionally selected by the college. A total of 253 students were selected for BA Economics in both Karampura and Kashmere Gate campuses. About 185 candidates were selected for BA Hons Sociology.

For BA History 240 students were selected 404 students for BA English, 122 for BA Maths, 232 students for BA Psychology and 487 students for BA (Hons) Social Sciences and Humanities.

AUD offers seven undergraduate courses in History, Economics, English, Sociology, Maths, Psychology, Social Science and Humanities. The university will start a new campus at Karampura with 200 seats this year.