As CBSE battles unprecedented crisis, board chief Anita Karwal missing in action: Top 10 developments

CBSE class 12, class 10th re-test: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday afternoon dropped a bomb on students when it announced the scrapping of Class 12th Economics and Class 10th Mathematics papers and said that it would be holding re-examination of these subjects as it had found ‘certain happenings’. While CBSE maintained that its action was aimed at maintaining the sanctity of the board examination, it has been largely seen as an admission of guilt that a breach had indeed occured and that all the CBSE’s denials of reports of paper leaks but nothing more than a hogwash.

Two things clearly stand out:

* First, as per the Delhi Police which is probing the case, the CBSE had knowledge of the leak before the exam was conducted. As per the CBSE’s complaint to the police, the CBSE Chief had received the leaked Class X mathematics paper on Tueday evening, one day ahead of when the exam was scheduled to he held. If the CBSE Chairman was indeed aware of the leak, why was it not taken up before the exam was conducted?

* Second, if the CBSE chief had prior knowledge of the breach, and the minister Prakash Javadekar has admitted that the issue was serious and something that need to be fixed, why has the accountability not been fixed. Angry students are taking to the streets in protest. Some even allege that more than two papers were leaked. Yet, the CBSE chairman is missing in action for over 24 hours since the re-examination was announced.

What’s more, even CBSE officials remained unavailable for any comment. Its Delhi office is closed for the next four days due to holidays. Meanwhile, mystery prevails over the origins of the paper leak and how it reached the CBSE chief one day ahead of the exam. But whatever is output of the police investigation, the announcement about the re-examination of the two papers has created a major crisis among students and their parents.

RP Upadhyay, Special CP, Delhi while addressing the media today said, “Two cases have been registered and special investigation team (SIT) has been formed for investigation. A total of 25 people have been questioned so far. Both the papers were leaked on WhatsApp a day before the exam. No person has been arrested so far.”

He added that the police was trying to trace the trail of paper leak. One private tutor was named by CBSE in the CBSE complaint and has been interrogated. While tallking about the people being interrogated, Upadhyay said that certain college students are being questioned. “We haven’t found any form of money exchange so far. Suspect Vicky who runs a coaching institute is also being questioned.”

Here are 10 points on how things have panned out so far:

1. CBSE filed a complaint with the Delhi police after announcing the decision to re-conduct Class 10th and class 12th students.

2. The office of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had received an unaddressed envelope on March 26 containing four sheets of handwritten answers of the Class 12 Economics paper, the Board said in its complaint to the Delhi Police.

3. In its complaint to the police, CBSE said that they received a complaint by fax on March 23 from an “unknown source” that a man running a coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar was involved in paper leakage. The man was identified as Vicky Wadhwa.

4. The Delhi Police said they have registered two cases. The first case in connection with the leak of economics paper was lodged on March 27 while the case pertaining to mathematics paper was lodged on March 28, following a complaint by the regional director of CBSE.

5. A special investigation team comprising two deputy commissioners of police, four assistant commissioners of police and five inspectors has been set up to investigate the matter.

6. Congress president Rahul Gandhi today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took to Twitter and shared a post saying, “कितने लीक? डेटा लीक ! आधार लीक ! SSC Exam लीक ! Election Date लीक ! CBSE पेपर्स लीक ! हर चीज में लीक है , चौकीदार वीक है #BasEkAurSaal”

7. The Congress today demanded that HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal be sacked following reports that the Class 10 mathematics and the Class 12 papers had been leaked.

8. Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar in a media briefing said, “This (paper leak) has been breach by the culprits and we will not let any culprit go scot-free. The police is on the job and I am very sure, they will nab the culprits as they have done in case of the SSC exam leak case. We have also instituted an internal inquiry.”

9. “I really feel sorry and sad for the students who have to give their exams again for no fault of theirs. Responsibility shud be fixed n strict action shud be taken against those responsible (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

10. Another tweet by the Congress chief said, “The exam leaks destroy the hopes and futures of millions of students. The Congress always protected our institutions. This is what happens when institutions are destroyed by the RSS/BJP. Believe me when I say, this is only the beginning.”