Are you an IIM Ahmedabad aspirant? Not a good news for you!

The convocation in IIM Ahmedabad was held on March 24. (PTI)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has increased the fee of its MBA programmes. As per reports, the premier B school has increased the fee of its post-graduate program (PGP) in management for 2018-20 to Rs 22 lakh. Earlier the fee was Rs 21 lakh. Considered as a benchmark of management education in the country, it attracts aspiring management students from all parts of the country for the MBA programmes through CAT MBA entrance test.

IIM Ahmedabad director Professor Erol D’Souza informed about the hike while speaking on the sidelines of the 53rd convocation of the institute. He added that the decision to hike the fee was taken by the IIM Ahmedabad Board, that met on March 23. The hike in fee may attract students who are planning to join the IIM PGP in Management and PGP Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM).

The convocation was held on March 24. As many as 576 students received their degrees during the convocation. This included 47 from PGP (FABM) batch of 2016-18; 398 students from PGP (management) batch of 2016-18; 16 from FPM and 115 students from PGPX batch of 2017-18. Recently, IIM-Ahmedabad completed the final placement process for the batch of 2018 of its post-graduate programme (PGP) in management, with students placed in more than 23 cohorts. Over 125 firms took part in the placement process with 150 different roles.

Most of the offers were made by Accenture Strategy with 18. A number of companies from a number of sectors took part in three clusters in the final placements.This placement was conducted in two stages. The first was the process in which companies interviewed students with prior work experience, offering them mid-level managerial posts. About 47 firms hired from different sectors like banking, technology, general management, analytics and consulting.