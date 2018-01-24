APTET Hall Ticket 2017 to be released for download today at aptet.cgg.gov.in, check details

APTET Hall Ticket 2017: While the revised exam schedule states that the hall ticket will be released today, there is no official notification regarding the same on the website.

APTET Hall Ticket download 2017: The admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) will be released by the Commissionerate of School Education (CSE), Andhra Pradesh today at aptet.apcfss.in. While the revised exam schedule states that the hall ticket will be released today, there is no official notification regarding the same on the website. According to the notification released on the official website, “The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-December, 2017) is being conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all 13 Districts of the State through a Computer Based Test. The objective is to ensure National Standards and benchmark of Teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).”

APTET 2017 Examination Schedule-

Date of Examination: February 5, 2018 to February 15, 2018

Exam Duration: 2.30 Hours

PAPER I timing- 09.30 a.m. to 12.00 Noon (Multiple Sessions)

PAPER II timing- 02.30 p.m. to 5.00 p.m (Multiple Sessions)

APTET 2017 Important dates-

Initial Key publication: February 16, 2018

Objection on initial keys published: February 16 to February 21, 2018

Final Key published: February 24, 2018

Final result declaration: February 26, 2018

More about APTET-December, 2017-

To bring in utmost transparency and accuracy in the conduct of examinations APTET will be conducted through Computer Based Test in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates intending to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.