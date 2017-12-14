APTET 2017 tentative schedule released: Know exam dates, timings at cse.ap.gov.in (Image Source IE)

The tentative schedule of APTET 2017 was released by Human Resource Minister, Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday. The APTET will be conducted for the first time in the state. The complete notification will be available by December 14. The online submission of application forms will begin from December 18 and will continue until January 1, 2018. The candidates can pay the application fee from December 18 to 30. The online application will be available at cse.ap.gov.in

TET is a basic eligibility test after qualifying it the candidates will be appointed as government teachers. In APTET 2017, there will be Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates who want to teach for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-1 and the candidates who want to teach classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-2. The candidates who want to teach all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers i.e. Paper-1 and Paper-2.

Exam Timings APTET: Paper-1 and Paper 2 would be conducted from January 17 to 27. The examination would be held in two sessions — 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The online mock tests would be conducted from January 1, 2018, onwards. The hall tickets can be downloaded from January 9 onwards.

Answer Keys: It will be released on January 29, and objections on the initial key would be received between January 29 to February 2. The exam conducting body, the Commissionerate of School Education (CSE), will publish the final keys on February 6.

Results: The APTET 2017 results are expected to be announced on February 8. The complaints regarding the application and other issues would be received from December 19 to 30.