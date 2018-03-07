APTET 2017 answer keys released at aptet.apcfss.in; know how to download, raise querries

APTET 2017 answer keys: Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-December, 2017) answer keys have been released on the official website – aptet.apcfss.in. (Website)

APTET 2017 answer keys: Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-December, 2017) answer keys have been released on the official website – aptet.apcfss.in. APTET was conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in all 13 districts of the state. It was a computer-based test that was conducted for teachers aspiring for a job with the state government, mandal parishad, zilla parishad, municipality, private aided schools and private un-aided schools for classes I to VIII. The exams were held from February 21 to March 3 in two sessions. The first session was conducted between 9:30 am and 12 noon, while the second was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. A total of 4,40,518 candidates applied for TET 2017. The exam was conducted in all 13 districts of the state.

APTET 2017 answer keys: How to check?

Candidates who had given exam for APTET 2017 are earlier in the month, can now view the answer keys that are available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the APTET 2017 answer keys:

Step 1: Go to the official website- aptet.apcfss.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘Initial keys’, it will direct you to a new webpage

Step 3: Now select the relevant subject link

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the answer key

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can also raise objections related to the answer key. For this, candidates need to log on to the official website and click on ‘Submit objections on initial keys’. A webpage will appear where they will ask you to enter details such as hall ticket number, date of birth, paper, session and question number. Enter the details and mention the query and submit it.

To bring in utmost transparency and accuracy the examinations was be conducted through Computer Based Test in both the papers. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates intending to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.