APSET Hall tickets 2017 released on apset.net.in; here is how to download

The Andhra Pradesh University on Saturday morning released the APSET 2017 hall ticket or admit card on its official website apset.net.in. The candidates who registered for this session can download their hall tickets from the above-mentioned hall official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET). The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET 2017) is being conducted by the Andhra Pradesh University in Vishakhapatnam. The State Eligibility Test (SET) is based on the pattern of the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC. APSET 2017 examination will be conducted in 31 subjects for which the UGC has granted permission.

The accreditation for conducting three State eligibility test (SET) Examinations was given to Andhra University, Visakhapatnam by the University Grants Commission, New Delhi. Under this, the Andhra Pradesh University will conduct three SET examinations in the next three years which means one exam will be conducted every year. This accreditation was given based on the recommendation of the accreditation committee visited Andhra University on 28th March 2016. The APSET 2017 is scheduled to be held on July 30.

Exam Pattern:

There will be three papers for APSET 2017, The first paper will be common for all candidates and will be bi-lingual (English & Telugu). The second and third paper will be bi-lingual for specific subjects like Economics, Commerce, Education, Political Science, History, Public Administration, Sociology and Social Work. However, paper 3 for all other subjects except languages will be in English only.

Here is how to download APSET Hall tickets 2017:

1. Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test, apset.net.in.

2. Click on the admit card option.

3. Enter your registration details.

4. When you will submit the details, you will be redirected to the admit card.

5. From here you can download the APSET 2017 admit card and take its print out.

All the best!