APSET 2017 preliminary Answer keys now available at apset.net.in, visit official website to check

APSET 2017 key: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2017 preliminary Answer keys on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh today at apset.net.in. Candidates who appeared for the test that was conducted on July 30, 2017 can check the primary answer keys now on the official website, the final answer keys for Paper I, II And III are likely to be released on August 20. A press note available on the official website states- “The candidates, who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2017) on 30th July, 2017 are informed that the key related to Paper – I (General Paper), Paper – II and Paper – III of their subjects will be kept on APSET website (www.apset.net.in) on 10th August, 2017. The key will remain in the website for 5 days (15. 08.2017).”

In the case of any objection, a candidate can appeal with substantial evidence(documentary), justification and proof of writing the examination through email to the Member Secretary, APSET-2017, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on or before 5 pm. on 15.08.2017 for necessary action. Email your objection to- apsetau@gmail.com.

APSET 2017 was conducted on July 30, across six regional centres at Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram (Rajamundry), Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur and Thirupati.

Steps to check APSET 2017 key-

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their preliminary answer keys:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSET at apset.net.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Provisional Anser Keys – APSET 2017’

Step 3: Now click on the relevant paper/ subject that you appeared for

Step 4: A pdf file will open in front of you

Step 5: Check it and download the same for further process

Step 6: Contact the APSET officials at the email ID mentioned above in case of any objection

