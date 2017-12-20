APPSC Group 1 Services 2016: Mains Results declared, check yours here now

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the results of Group 1 Services Main exam (re-exam) 2016.

APPSC Group 1 Services 2016: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the results of Group 1 Services Main exam (re-exam) 2016. The result was declared on the official website of APPSC – psc.ap.gov.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results on the website. Overall 294 candidates have qualified in the exam. As per The Indian Express, the Commission has selected candidates on the basis of the re-exam held from 14 September 2016 till 24 September 2016. The re-exams were conducted at Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupathi.

The selected candidates will now have to face an interview round will be held from January 22 to February 20, 2018 at the Commission’s office. The exact dates of Oral Test (interview) for each candidate will be placed in Commission’s website shortly. Individual call letters will be sent to candidates in due course.

APPSC Result 2017: Follow the below mentioned steps to check the scores of APPSC:

Step 1: Log on to the official website psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result notification link for Group – I services exam 2016

Step 3: A PDF file will open, displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Provisionally qualified candidates, selected for the interview shall have to carry original certificates for verification which includes documents relating to Age, proof of age relaxation Qualifications, Study certificate, Integrated Community certificate in case reserved candidates, certificate of exclusion from Creamy layer in case of B.Cs from Revenue authorities, P.H. certificate in case of disabled candidates etc as per the APPSC website. There exist 78 Vacancies in these posts in the Notification. The exam was out of 150 marks. The cut off in the exam is chosen in light of the number of hopefuls showed up, number of competitors qualified, exam difficult, available vacancies, most astounding marks scored and so forth.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is conducted every year written exams in two parts Prelims & Mains Exam according to the group 1, 2, 3, 4 to fill the vacancies by announcing various recruitment notifications in their department. APPSC Prelims and Mains Exam are conducted for the selection of dedicated and prospective candidates for various positions of Group 1. Selection of the capable candidates is done through three-stage process. Firstly Prelims exam is conducted by the organization then qualified candidates are called for Mains exam followed by the interview.