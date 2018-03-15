APECET 2018 notification released, application invited at sche.ap.gov.in, check details here

APECET 2018: Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of the same to fill the application form.

APECET 2018: The Jawaharlal Technological University, Ananthapuramu on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the Online submission of applications of A.P. Engineering Common Entrance Test 2018 at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of the same to fill the application form. According to the notification released by the Institute, “In accordance with G.O.Ms. No.57 Higher Education (EC.2) Dept. dated 12-5-2008 and amendments made later, A.P. Common Entrance Test (APECET-2018) will be conducted on 03-05-2018 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM for admission into 2 nd year level Lateral Entry into Engineering/Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. Candidates for the academic year 2018-19.”

It further states, “Eligible candidates can submit their applications through online mode only, by paying the application registration and processing fee of Rs.550/- through AP Online Payment gateway (Credit Card/Debit Card and Net banking).” Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to keep in mins while applying for the same.

APECET 2018 Important dates-

Commencement of Online submission of Applications: March 15, 2018

Last date for submission of Online Applications: April 14, 2018

Date of Entrance Test: May 3, 2018 | from 10 AM to 1 PM

APECET 2018 Eligibility-

For writing the test candidates need to fulfill the below mentioned criterias-

(i) They should be of Indian Nationality.

(ii) They should belong to the State of Andhra Pradesh. The candidates should satisfy local/non-local status requirements as laid down in the Andhra Pradesh Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission) Order, 1974 as subsequently amended.

(iii) Candidates who are pursuing a Diploma course shall be eligible for entry into the relevant B.E./B.Tech./B. Pharmacy courses provided they have completed the prescribed course and passed all the subjects for the award of diploma course before admission into the college.

(v) Candidates should have passed Diploma in Engineering and Technology/ Pharmacy/ B.Sc Degree as the case may be with at least 45% marks (40% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) for entry into relevant courses.

APECET 2018: How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of APECET at sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now click on the APECET 2018 tile

Step 3: Fee Payment

Step 4: Know Your Payment Status

Step 5: Fill Application (only after Fee Payment)

Step: Print Application Form (only after Submitting Application Form)

About APECET 2018:

A Common Entrance Test designated in full as Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test for Diploma Holders and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree Holders and in short as APECET 2018 will be conducted by JNT University Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education for the academic year 2018-2019 in accordance with G.O.Ms.No:24 Education (EC) Department dated:18.03.2004, G.O.Ms.No:25, dated:28.06.2006 and G.O.Ms.No:19, dated: 02.02.2008 For Diploma Holders and G.O.Ms.No.57(EC2) dated:12.05.2008 & G.O.Ms.No58(EC2) dated:12.05.2008 for B.Sc.(Mathematics) degree holders.