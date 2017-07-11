AP SSC Supplementary Results 2017: Andhra Pradesh Class 10th results likely to be declared on July 12, visit bse.ap.gov.in for updates

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2017: Over 14 lakh students appear for class 10th examination every year.

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2017: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is likely to declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) / Class 10th Supplementary examination results on July 12, 2017. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of the board at bseap.org.in or bse.ap.gov.in and indiaresults.com or at examresults.net as soon as the result link is activated. According to reports, over 14 lakh students appear for class 10th examination every year. This year, the board conducted the SSC board examination results from March 17 that continued until April 1 and the results of the same were announced on May 6 at 12 noon.

In 2016, the results were declared by state HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao at a press conference in Vizag at 10 AM. According to last year’s statistics, around 7,21,345 students appeared for the exam while around 7,10,450 appeared for the SSC examinations in 2017. Last year, 91.75 percent girls and 90.15 percent boys successfully qualified the examination.

Steps to check Andhra Pradesh (AP) SSC Supplementary Results 2017 for Class 10 students-

Candidates who appeared for the examination can follow the below mentioned steps to know their scores:-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pardesh Board at bseap.org.in, bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Once on the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: Accordingly, click on the link that says ‘AP SSC Supplementary Results 2017’

Step 4: Enter the required details and then click on submit

Step 5: Once your result appears on the screen, check it and save the same for future use. But remember, only original certificates are valid for all official purposes

About Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP):

Established in 1953, the board is as the Directorate of Government Examination which conducts Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) for the students of the state.