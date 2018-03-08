AP SSC exam 2018: Admit card, Timetable released at bse.ap.gov.in; download and check other details here

AP SSC exam 2018: Here is how to download admit card

AP SSC exam 2018: Here is an important notification for the students studying under Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) and are set to appear for their class 10th board exams this year. The BSEAP has released the admit cards for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2018 at bse.ap.gov.in. As per the notification, the SSC exams will begin from March 15 onwards. The exams have been scheduled till 29th March 2018. The admit cards can be downloaded by both regular and private students (of the academic year 2017-18) by entering their credentials. Usually, the admit cards are provided to the students by their school authorities, however, in case of a student not receiving the admit card, the student may download it himself/herself following these simple steps:

AP SSC exam 2018: Here is how to download Admit Card

1: Go to official website www.bse.ap.gov.in

2: Scroll down and Select the link “SSC MARCH -2018 HALLTICKETS” click on that link.

3: The new window will open and select your Click on following appropriate button to download Hall-Ticket. BSEAP Board has released the Hall Tickets for Regular, Private, Vocational, OSSC students.

It must be noted that carrying admit cards to the exam centre is mandatory for the students. In a case otherwise, the examination officials will not permit the students to appear for the examination. The time-table for the exams have also been released. Take a look: –

AP SSC exam 2018: Here is the schedule of the examination

Thursday, March 15: First Language paper I (Group A); First Language paper I (Composite Course)

Friday, March 16: First language paper II (group A); First language paper II (Composite Course); OSSC Main Language paper I: (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

Saturday, March 17: Second language

Monday, March 19: English Paper I (Code no. 13)

Tuesday, March 20: English paper II (Code no. 14)

Wednesday, March 21: Mathematics Paper I

Thursday, March 22: Mathematics paper II

Friday, March 23: General Science paper I

Saturday, March 24: General Science Paper II

Monday, March 26: Social Studies Paper I

Tuesday, March 27: Social Studies Paper II

Wednesday, March 28: OSSC Main language Paper II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

Thursday, March 29: SSC Vocational Course (Theory)