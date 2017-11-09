AP Intermediate Time table 2018: Ist, IInd year exam dates released at bieap.gov.in, check full schedule here

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examinations will start in the month of March next year.

AP Intermediate Time table 2018: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the tentative time table for Ist and IInd year Intermediate examinations in the state at bieap.gov.in. Candidates who are preparing to appear for these set of examinations next year can check the full schedule of the exams in order to plan their studies accordingly. According to the release on the official website, the examination schedule has been approved by the Chairman of the board along with the Minister of Human Resource Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The announcement about the release of the exam timetable was made by AP Educational minister Ganta Sreenivasarao, who said, “Practical exams will be conducted from Feb 28. Grading system introducing 1st-year intermediate students 2019 onwards.”

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examinations will start in the month of March next year, while the practical examinations will take place in February. According to the release, Ethics and Human Values Examination is proposed to be conducted on 27-01-2018 (Saturday) from 10 AM to 1 PM. While the Environmental Education Examination is proposed to be conducted on 29-01-2018 (Monday) from 10 AM to 1 PM. The release further states that the Practical examinations are proposed from 01-02-2018 to 21-02-2018 (including Sunday, except 13-02-2018 (Maha Shivratri) for General Intermediate courses in jumbling system).

Here is the full examination schedule for AP Intermediate Ist and IInd year exams-

1st Year Examination schedule:

28th Feb, 2018

Part-II: 2nd Language

3rd March, 2018

Part-I: English

6th March, 2018

Part-III: Mathematics A, Botany, Civics, Psychology

8th March, 2018

Mathematics B Zoology, History

10th March, 2018

Physics, Economics, Classical Language.

13th March, 2018

Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology, Fine arts, Music.

15th March, 2018

Geology, Home Sciences, Public Administration, Logic, Bridge Course Maths (for Bi.P.C candidates)

17th March, 2018

Modern Language, Geography.

2nd Year Examination Schedule

1st March, 2018

PART-II: 2nd language-II

5th March, 2018

PART-I: English-II

7th March, 2018

PART-III: Mathematics A, Botany, Civics, Psychology.

9th March, 2018

Mathematics B Zoology, History.

12th March, 2018

Physics, Economics, Classical Language.

14th March, 2018

Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology, Fine arts, Music.

16th March, 2018

Geology, Home Sciences, Public Administration, Logic, Bridge Course Maths (for Bi.P.C candidates).

19th March, 2018

Modern Language, Geography

