Manabadi AP Intermediate results 2018 1st year to be out at 12 on bieap.gov.in; how to check

AP Intermediate results 2018 1st year: The first year results of Andhra Pradesh board examinations will be declared on Friday afternoon on the official website – bieap.gov.in. The students will be able to check their result once they are out. The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) had declared AP Intermediate 2nd year results on Thursday at around 3 PM and the first year results are expected to be announced around the same time. However, there were some reports claiming that the result might be declared at 12 noon while few websites including Manabadi had claimed that the results will be out around 11. Follow our LIVE blog to keep yourself updated with AP Intermediate results 2018 here:

This year, over 10 lakh students had appeared for the examinations with 5.3 lakh in inter 1st year and 5 lakh in inter 2nd year for the examinations that commenced from February 28 and March 2 respectively. Apart from this, about 31,493 candidates were absent for the first language examination. The AP Intermediate 1st year examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 17 while the second year examinations were held from March 1 to 19.

AP Intermediate 1st year results 2018: Here is how to check on bieap.gov.in:

1. Go to the website.

2. On the homepage you will find two links – AP Inter first year results/AP Inter Second year results.

3. Click on AP Inter first year result.

4. Enter your hall ticket number and click on submit.

5. Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Apart from bieap.gov.in, the result will also be available on examresults.net, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com. The students will also be able to check the result through SMS:

SMS- APGEN1<space>Registration Number to 56263

SMS- APVOC1<space>Registartion Number to 56263

The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) supervises the Intermediate education in Andhra Pradesh. It is responsible for devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges in the state.